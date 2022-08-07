CAPCOM kicks off a new series of themed videos STREET FIGHTER 6which bear the title Real-Time Commentary Feature.

As the name indicates, these videos offer a commentary in real time made by famous commentators of the fighting game panorama, and in this first appointment to be the masters are Tasty Steve And James Chen.

Are you ready to enjoy this particular experience? But first, we remind you that STREET FIGHTER 6 is currently in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | SAnd PC Street Steamand its debut is expected in 2023.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu