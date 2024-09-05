Capcom has announced a new sales milestone reached by Street Fighter 6which exceeded the 4 million copies sold in the world, thus continuing its penetration into the market on all platforms, namely PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
There has been a slowdown in recent times, but this is still an improvement over the last figure reported last June, which tied the game with 3.7 million copies shipped three months ago, according to data reported by Capcom.
Street Fighter 6 was released on June 2, 2023 and has thus reached 4 million copies sold in the space of 15 months, a rather positive result for a game with a famous title but belonging to a genre now considered niche.
Meanwhile the roster continues to expand
THE’whole series Street Fighter has now surpassed 47 million copies sold across all installments released to date, spanning the 35 years from the first installment to today.
Meanwhile, the sixth chapter continues to to expand and enrich with new additions.
Just in these days the release date of Terry Bogard was announced as an additional character, with an interesting cross-over with SNK fighting games and Fatal Fury in particular, who will arrive on September 24th within the game’s roster.
