Capcom has announced a new sales milestone reached by Street Fighter 6which exceeded the 4 million copies sold in the world, thus continuing its penetration into the market on all platforms, namely PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

There has been a slowdown in recent times, but this is still an improvement over the last figure reported last June, which tied the game with 3.7 million copies shipped three months ago, according to data reported by Capcom.

Street Fighter 6 was released on June 2, 2023 and has thus reached 4 million copies sold in the space of 15 months, a rather positive result for a game with a famous title but belonging to a genre now considered niche.