CAPCOM announces that Rashidfirst additional character for STREET FIGHTER 6, is finally available for download. It will be possible to purchase the warrior through the Year 1 Character Pass from €29.99 or through the Year 1 Ultimate Pass from €49.99. It is also possible to purchase it individually for the price of 350 Fighter Coinsor try it for free for an hour using tickets Wrestler for Hire.

The arrival of Rashid it will also mark the introduction of many innovations to the various game modes present in the sixth chapter, let’s discover all the innovations together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Rashid joins Street Fighter™ 6 as the 19th playable character Milan (24 July 2023) – Rashid, the first new character to join the roster of Street Fighter™ 6, brings its frenetic action to gaming starting today on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam! Players will be able to meet Rashid and learn his parkour and lightning moves in World Tour, challenge other players in Fighting Ground and use his moveset in Battle Hub Avatar battles. To check out the trailer for Rashid visit the channel YouTube by Capcom and for the latest assets and information on street fighter 6visit the Street Fighter 6 official site. New content and updates that will be added to the game in conjunction with Rashid’s release include: World Tour Added Rashid’s Master quests Added new tournament missions with Mike Haggar Memorial Stadium and Suval Arena Note: The World Tour main story must be completed to access these missions.

Fighting ground Rashid’s Story added to Arcade Mode

Battle Hub The Hub Item Shop now includes “Pirate” and “Resort” themed avatar outfits!

General A new quality of life feature that allows you to cancel the Drive Rush by pressing MP + MK (classic controls) or the Drive Parry button (modern controls) after a normal cancelable attack

Rashid can also be used in competition at the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2023 which will be held from 4 to 6 August 2023, spectators and competitors will surely be amazed by his acrobatic attack style with moves such as: Arabian Cyclone: ​​A new special move that performs a spin kick and summons a whirlwind; can be used as a standalone strike or transformed into a Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke

Arabian Skyhigh: A new double jump move that makes opponents guess where Rashid will land from above

Super Rashid Kick: Level 1 Super Art that unloads a devastating kick while soaring forward and high in the air

Ysaar: Formerly Rashid’s V-Trigger move in Street Fighter™ Vthis Level 2 Super Art summons a slow projectile vortex that can be used to pressure opponents

Altair: Rashid’s level 3 Super Art summons a storm that lifts opponents before raining down on them in a monsoon of mighty blows Starting today, players can unlock Rashid if they own or purchase the street fighter 6 Deluxe Edition, the Ultimate Edition or the Year 1 Character Pass, or they can purchase Rashid individually for 350 Fighter Coins, which also include his Outfit 1, Colors 1 and 2. Players can also try Rashid for free for one hour with a Rental Fighter Ticket, obtainable in the game’s Fighting Pass. With new content and characters like AKI, Ed, and Akuma releasing in Year 1, there’s still more to look forward to for the future of street fighter 6!

Source: CAPCOM