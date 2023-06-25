street fighter 6 has been published for three weeks and now we have the opportunity to see what they are the most used characters during this first period. Based on the shared data, which refer to all three platforms (PC, PlayStation and Xbox), the most used character is Ken, while the most ignored is Dhalsim. But let’s see full ranking:

Ken – 112.346 Ryu – 81,569 Cammy – 79,491 Marisa – 68.709 Juri – 67,768 Manon – 65.176 Zangief – 60,074 Luke – 55.603 Jamie – 42.076 Dee Jay – 39,489 JP – 35,537 Chun-34.019 Kimberly – 33,818 Honda – 32,257 Guile – 30,824 Lily – 27,994 Blank – 17,446 Dhalsim – 12,928

This information comes from a rooflemonger youtube video and were then also reported on Reddit. As mentioned, Ken is first in Street Fighter 6 and no one will be surprised since he is one of the most popular characters. Immediately behind we find other very well known and much loved faces: Ryu and Cammy. In the queue, with enormous detachment, there are instead Lily, Blanka and Dhalsim.

Especially the last two are not very popular in Street Fighter 6 and the reasons can be multiple. In addition to a general low popularityit is believable that they are less effective fighters in the meta and therefore the pundits are totally ignoring them.

If you are not an expert and are therefore thinking of starting to play competitive mode in Street Fighter 6, then, we suggest that you choose one of the fighters at the top of the ranking. Or read our dedicated article: which character to choose? A quick guide to figure out which warrior is right for you.

Street Fighter 6 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.