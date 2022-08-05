Dubbed ‘Sharpened Sonic’, this tune represents “his taking off on a new journey”.

guile He has become one of the most iconic characters in Street Fighter, so his return in Street Fighter 6 hasn’t come as a surprise to anyone. In order to encourage the players around the soundtrack As of the installment, Capcom has been sharing the theme songs that will represent some of the fighters on the roster, including Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke.

And now, as we see in one of the developer’s latest posts on Twitter, it’s Guile’s turn. Through a melody called ‘Sharpened Sonic’, from Capcom they want to relate this song to the trip that this character will make soon. You can listen to the song through the tweet inserted below these lines.

“You won’t know what hit you. Listen to Guile’s Theme from Street Fighter 6, which represents your takeoff to a new journey“Adds Capcom in the publication. It is expected that, in the coming weeks, more songs related to the fighters of the installment will be revealed.

Guile is, along with Ryu and Chun-Li, one of the characters that will have an alternate appearance to use within the game. For now, Capcom is trying to raise community expectations for a release scheduled for sometime in 2023, but in 3DJuegos we are already excited about this next installment. What are our motives? We tell you with 6 Street Fighter 6 keys that give us good reasons to trust the king of fighting 2d.

