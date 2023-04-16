street fighter 6 will be available in early June, but when it will be possible to start making the preload of the game? According to PlayStation Store, the date is the May 31, 2023for both the PlayStation 4 version and the PlayStation 5 version game weight instead it was unveiled by the Xbox Store: 50GB.

This is a normal weight for a game of this type, so we don’t think players will have to work too hard to find space on their consoles. Of course it is possible that the game weight on other platforms it’s slightly different, but in general Street Fighter 6 should be around 50GB.

We recall that the preload is available to those who pre-ordered the game. Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2, 2023, so we will have about a couple of days to safely download the full game and be ready when it is activated.

In our test last year we explained that “With a very entertaining combat system with enormous potential, an exceptional netcode to say the least, and a roster that already left us speechless at the very beginning, Street Fighter 6 seems to have the cards in order to be one of the best Street Fighter ever, if not the best. This closed beta has exceeded all our expectations, surprising us continuously and making us salivate for everything that comes next. To screw up a game with already such foundations solid, Capcom is expected to make huge mistakes in the coming months, and we honestly don’t believe they will. Street Fighter and fighting game fans all, get ready.”

Finally, we remind you that the Street Fighter 6 Showcase was announced by Capcom with date and time, there will be “big announcements”.