Capcom and the distribution partner Plaion have announced that players will be able to try Street Fighter 6 for the first time in Italy, on the PlayStation 5 console, on the occasion of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics from 25 to 27 November. In the PlayStation area, inside Hall 16 dedicated to videogame entertainment within the Gaming Zone powered by Gamestop, the participants of the event will have the opportunity to try out the trial version of the game. The demo will support local multiplayer and two players will be able to compete in real-time choosing between eight characters including Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Guile, Kimberly and Juri. Street Fighter 6 will arrive worldwide in 2023 and represents the next evolution of the series, powered by Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine. Street Fighter 6 spans three distinct game modes including Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. The experience also includes new gameplay features, as well as improved graphics for every aspect of the game. It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and PC.