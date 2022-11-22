After the small road test thanks to the closed beta test session, STREET FIGHTER 6 is preparing to make itself available to players again thanks to the playable version proposed at Milan Games Week & Cartoons 2022event to be held from 25 to the November 27th.

arriving in 2023 at the PlayStation area, in the Gaming Zone powered by Gamestop Milan, 21 November 2022 – Capcom and distribution partner PLAION, are pleased to announce that players will be able to experience for the first time in preview in Italy Street Fighter™ 6on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) consoles, on the occasion of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics from November 25th to 27th. At the PlayStation area, inside Hall 16 dedicated to videogame entertainment within the Gaming Zone powered by Gamestop, the participants of the event will have the opportunity to get their hands on Street Fighter™ 6, on PS5. The demo will support local multiplayer and two players will be able to compete in real-time choosing between eight characters including Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Guile, Kimberly and Juri. Street Fighter™ 6 will arrive worldwide in 2023 and represents the next evolution of the series Street Fighter™ which has sold over 47 million units since its debut 35 years ago. Powered by Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE, Street Fighter™ 6 it spans three distinct game modes, including Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. The experience also includes innovative new gameplay features, as well as improved graphics for every aspect of the game. With more ways than ever to play, Street Fighter™ 6 has something for everyone, new and old fans alike, and will be ready to take on all contenders when it is available on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S and PC. For more information on Street Fighter™ 6 visit the official site: https://streetfighter.com/

Source: Plaion