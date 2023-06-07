Available from June 2nd, STREET FIGHTER 6 is the protagonist of the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu released in Japan. The latest iteration of the home fighting game CAPCOM got the Perfect Score in the Japanese magazine, 40 out of 40. Each of the four editors gave a score of 10 out of 10 to the game, judging it perfect.

CAPCOM further announced that STREET FIGHTER 6 has already exceeded one million copies sold, bringing the series to a total of 50 million copies. The title is available at PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC and here you find ours review.

Source: Weekly Famitsu, Capcom Street Gematsu, 2