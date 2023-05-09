A Street Fighter 6 open beta is set for May 19th to 22nd, Capcom has announced.

Specifically, the open beta runs from 8am UK time on 19th May to 8am UK time on 22nd May.

The open beta includes everything featured in the recent closed beta that ran in December. The included modes are:

ranked match

casual match

Battle Hub match

Open tournament

Extreme Battle

game center

training mode

The eight available characters are:

Luke

Jamie

chun-li

Jury

kimberley

Guile

ryu

Ken

Expect cross-play across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC via Steam.

Here’s the Street Fighter 6 open beta announcement trailer.

Street Fighter 6 comes out Friday 2nd June. Capcom said the launch version will be “further adjusted and will feature updated character balance”.

As a fighting game and in particular Street Fighter fan, I reckon Street Fighter 6 looks great. But is Street Fighter 6 for new players? Aoife recently went hands-on to find out. Her video of her, below, explains why Street Fighter 6 may be your ticket back into the genre.