Takayuki Nakayama, the director of street fighter 6and Kazuhiro Tsuchiyathe producer, talked about the development of the game in an interview with Game Informer, stating that the team didn’t have to go down to compromises during processing.

Tsuchiya explained that the philosophy followed is that of Street Fighter 2, i.e. to create a title that is not only for fans of the series, but for everyone, trying to make as many players as possible fall in love not only with Street Fighter 6, but with the genre .

Tsuchiya then explained that the idea came from Nakayama, but that he immediately made it his own: “it’s a challenge worth tackling.”

The two are also happy that they didn’t have to rush development as happened with Street Fighter V. Tsuchiya just wanted to make sure that the development team could express his vision with Street Fighter 6, without being forced to make cuts and compromises.

“It’s hard to see games coming to the public with all the features the team was aiming for. There are always compromises that need to be made or ideas that need to be cut due to budget, scheduling and resource issues. But this time, talking of the key things Nakayama-san wanted to do with his dream project, we didn’t have to cut back or compromise.”

For the rest, we remind you that Street Fighter 6 is scheduled for June 2, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S.