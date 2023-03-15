Capcom has posted on Twitter a new video of street fighter 6to show an entire fight between Zangiefnow historical character of the series, introduced with Street Fighter 2, and Marisaone of the new wrestlers, very Italian.

The official site of Street Fighter 6 describes Marisa as: “A promising Italian goldsmith who claims descent from the warriors of ancient Greece. Inspired by a vision of the Colosseum in its golden years, today she seeks the glory and beauty in everything.” The mighty female warrior’s card also informs us that she hates heights and loves worthy opponents, ossobuco and the fine arts. Our compatriot is 203cm tall and weighs 122kg.

In the video we see Zangief and Marisa giving each other a thrashing. Who will prevail in the end? It doesn’t matter, because their clash is truly remarkable, especially for the presence of both.

For the rest, we remind you that Street Fighter 6 is in development for PC, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and PS5. The release of the game has been set for June 2, 2023.