On the occasion of the EVO 2022 event, Capcom showed a new trailer of Street Fighter 6. The video shows Kimberly, the new ninja to join the franchise, in action, and Juri, the sadistic thrill seeker returning from Street Fighter V, will join the game’s roster when it is available in 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Kimberly combines her ninja skills with her love of 80s pop culture to create a very unique fighting style. Juri, on the other hand, has added some new tricks to his move set so as to savor the suffering of his opponents. Kimberly and Juri join Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie and Guile on the roster of announced characters. Capcom also revealed that Tasty Steve and James Chen, longtime veterans of the Capcom Pro Tour circuit, are joining Vicious and Aru as the latest real-time commentators on Street Fighter 6. Players can hear their favorite fighting game commentators as they narrate the game’s action.