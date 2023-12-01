Street Fighter 6, new costumes for 18 characters

In a recent update, Street Fighter 6 introduced Outfit 3 for 18 characters, available on various platforms. These new outfits offer different aesthetic options, such as dancehall attire for Dee Jay or wedding dress for Marisa. A special feature of this update is the ability for players to select their opponent’s outfit and color in online matches, as long as the player owns the chosen outfit and color. This feature does not change what your opponent sees on your screen. Each Outfit 3, complete with 10 colors, can be purchased for 300 Fighter Coins. Unlike Outfit 2, these cannot be unlocked in the World Tour. Outfits for characters such as Rashid, AKI, Ed and Akuma, will be available when Akuma arrives in Spring 2024. The update follows the game’s tradition to offer customizable options, although limited to purchase only.