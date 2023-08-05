street fighter 6 is about to receive another delivery of alternative costumeswith what should be the third package of new clothes especially for Juri, Guile, Marisa and Dee Jayaccording to what emerged on Instagram with these interesting artworks.

These are not images taken from the game but of drawings preparatory, which however give a good idea of ​​what we will be facing once the package in question is launched and among these, in particular, Juri’s new outfit stands out. With the particular baggy jumpsuit but with a very wide neckline at the front, this is likely to be a pack that will please a lot of fans.

For the rest, we find Marisa in a sort of wedding dress, Dee Jay in a 70s glam style and Guile in bourgeois military clothes on leave, but who evidently does not give up his patriotism, for a truly particular assortment of different clothes.