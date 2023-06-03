













Street Fighter 6 marks the fighting game with the most users on Steam | EarthGamer

That’s what @BenjiSales highlighted in a message On twitter. According to him, this new installment of Street Fighter It literally ‘crushed’ the number of simultaneous users of all time in video games of the genre.

Street Fighter 6 on Steam, according to the most recent count, it has more than 64 thousand concurrent players. That shatters the previous record, which was Mortal Kombat 11 from NetherRealm Studios, which reached 35,147.

In third place is tekken 7 with 18 thousand 966 and in the fourth Mortal Kombat-X with 15 thousand 743. What has been achieved by this Capcom fighting title also far exceeds what its predecessor did, Street Fighter Vin 2016.

Fountain: Capcom.

Street Fighter V It reached a maximum of 14,783 simultaneous players. It is quite clear that the reception it has had Street Fighter 6 on Steam it has been more than good.

The game is currently priced at $1,200 Mexican pesos. In its Deluxe Edition it is worth $1,700, and the Ultimate Edition, $2,100.

If you want to try what this title offers on PC, a demo is available that allows you to evaluate it very well.

What are the requirements for Street Fighter 6 on PC?

if they want to play Street Fighter 6 on PC via Steam you need at least 64-bit MS Windows 10, an Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor, 8GB of RAM, DirectX 12 and GTX1060 (6GB VRAM) or Radeon RX 580 (4GB VRAM) graphics card.

Likewise, 60GB of free space to install it. With this setting it can be played but the frame rate drops, so there is a recommended setting.

Fountain: Capcom.

The operating system in this case is MS Windows 10 or 11 at 64 bits, 16GB of RAM, RTX2070 or Radeon RX 5700XT graphics card; DirectX version and space are the same.

It should be noted that a fighting game controller is the best way to play it so you better have it.

This title is one of the biggest launches in the fighting genre in 2023 and it will surely give a lot to talk about in the coming months.

