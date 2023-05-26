Just a few days until the launch of STREET FIGHTER 6 all over the world and CAPCOM decides to bring in a well-respected star to promote the launch of the game in a big way. It’s about Lil Waynelegend of rap music, long linked to the franchise of Street Fighter.

We can see the trailer below, remembering that next June 2nd STREET FIGHTER 6 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – Launch Trailer

Rap legend Lil Wayne greenlights the release of Street Fighter™ 6 Milan, 25 May 2023 – The official launch trailer for was released today Street Fighter™ 6, featuring rap legend Lil Wayne. The trailer captures the excitement and energy of playing with friends, family and other challengers from around the world. Join Lil Wayne as he tests his mettle on the streets and enjoy colorful visuals from the franchise Street Fighter™ presented through different cultural touchpoints. Watch the full trailer here. Lil Wayne has long been attached to the franchise Street Fighter and commented on the imminent release of the game as follows: “I’m a long time Street Fighter player, I’ve been playing since Street Fighter™ IIso working with the franchise on the release of Street Fighter 6 is like coming full circle for me,” said Lil Wayne. Nomadic Agency brought to life the launch trailer for street fighter 6. The digital creative agency is led by Chief Creative Officer Tim Washburn and President Dawn Bates. The trailer’s Creative Director is Lucas McClain, Senior Art Director is Jonathan Marques, and Senior Producer is Andrea Abbott. Emma Brill is the Account Director, Lindsay Curtis is the Senior Copywriter and the Project Manager is Jaclyn Blanchette. Joyrider is the production company behind the launch trailer for street fighter 6, directed by Jonathan Irwin and produced by Spencer Friend. Nikita Kuzmenko served as cinematographer and Alex Gregory is the commercial’s colorist. Nigel Heath and Jamie Allen are the Sound Engineers who mixed the trailer, which was edited by Jonathan Irwin, Ray Stevens and Alec Gordon – the three also completed the VFX for the trailer alongside Alfie Hale and Russell Boyd. Sherri Korhonen is the Production Designer, Hunter McHugh is the Casting Director, while mixing and music design were handled by Jingle Punks.

Source: CAPCOM via PLAION