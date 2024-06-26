CAPCOM has released the launch trailer for M. Bisonavailable from today as an additional character on STREET FIGHTER 6. As previously anticipated it will be possible purchase it individually using in-game currencyor via the Year 2 Character Pass from €29.99 or the Year 2 Ultimate Pass from €49.99.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

M. Bison is now available in Street Fighter™ 6 as the first Year 2 character

Milan (26 June 2024) – Year 2 of Street Fighter™ 6 starts with a bang: M. Bison, the evil dictator, rises from the ashes and joins the roster as a new character, available immediately for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam! M. Bison is now available in all three game modes: players will be able to ride his black horse in Fighting Ground, visit M. Bison in World Tour to hire him as an Evil Master, and equip their avatar with his set of moves in Battle Hub.

To see the M. Bison launch trailer, visit the channel YouTube and for the latest assets and information on Street Fighter 6visit the Street Fighter 6 official website and the Capcom Press Center.

Additional new content and updates coming to the game alongside the release of M. Bison include:

World Tour Added M. Bison Master Missions

Fighting Ground Added M. Bison’s story in Arcade Mode

Shop The shop now includes M. Bison outfit 2, as well as colors 3-10 of outfit 1

Additional features/updates Players can now prepare for battle by selecting to play specific sounds from past titles Street Fighter™ when the pre-match challenge screens appear. When viewing replays, “1.1x” and “1.2x” playback speed options are now available, as well as a “Rewind Frame” option (only usable when paused). When a Critical Art can be used, the player’s health bar now flashes Added a shortcut to start Training Mode in the main menu In Versus mode, you can select “Edit Match Settings” in the Match Result menu to reset your win-loss record for offline matches and tournaments.



Starting today, players can unlock M. Bison if they own or purchase the Year 2 Character/Ultimate Pass, or they can purchase M. Bison individually for 350 Fighter Coins, along with his Outfit 1 and Colors 1 and 2.

There’s still tons of new content to look forward to with the incredible line-up of unreleased Year 2 characters, including capoeira master Elena, plus Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui from SNK’s Fatal Fury series, the first guest characters who never appeared in the long-running series of Street Fighter™! Plus, expect big crowds and even bigger moments when Street Fighter 6 will take the stage at Evo 2024 in July!