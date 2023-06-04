One of the coolest features of street fighter 6 is the ability to create your own fighters. Many enjoy creating monstrosities, while others try to exploit the possibilities offered by the game to recreate personages of other games, anime and movies. In the video that you find just below you can see a series of characters recreated by a fan, who shared i codes to use to download them. Here is the list:

Kratos – RBADUHXPC

Terminator – 9BXGTLVH9

Harley Quinn – SRRG88L5F

Mr. Satan – DVDCYTD5N

Black Widow – XEV8R349F

Trunks – LW6H4X9KY

Lara Croft – EUA7CATB8

Saitama – E87GAVNKW

Geralt of Rivia – FDEWLR79C

Gaara – UPF7K9SVR

Thanks to the codes it is possible to download the characters and use them within street fighter 6. The quality of these creations is on average good and will certainly allow those who don’t like creating characters to use one of their favorite heroes in Street Fighter 6.

Furthermore, considering that the game has just been released, it is believable that even higher quality creations will appear in the space of a few weeks. Street Fighter 6, as you read in our review, is a very high quality game and more and more players are approaching the fighting game, with record numbers on Steam.