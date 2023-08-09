street fighter 6 is about to receive new content dedicated to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesthrough a collaboration that is very attractive for many players but that could also be very expensive for their pockets, given that it will take almost 100 euros in order to obtain all the content associated with the characters in question.

This content can be purchased through the Fighter Coinsor the in-game currency of Street Fighter 6, and considering the prices of the packages and the conversion from real money to in-game currency, a rather exorbitant cost emerges to obtain all of the DLCs in question.

The four main Ninja Turtles costumes cost 750 Fighter Coins, while only the colored masks cost 250 Fighter Coins each. We must also remember that these are not additional characters, but only skins applied to other characters. Sticker sets cost 100 coins each, while taunt animations cost 250 coins each. The frames are 100 coins and the in-game wallpapers are 100 coins each.