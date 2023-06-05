CAPCOM announces that STREET FIGHTER 6 is finally available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4 And pc. To celebrate the launch of the game, the software house has thought of two special initiatives. The first is a collaboration with the well-known brand Onitsuka Tiger for a pack of items to customize our avatar, which we will be able to download for free until next July 3rd.

The second initiative is instead the Buckler’s Boot Camp portal. It is a companion site which will allow players to take advantage of unique featureslike being able to consult the rankings and club memberships, as well as show off your costumes, review the moves of each character and learn some combat tactics thanks to special guides.

Let’s find out more about these two initiatives thanks to the press release released by the company.

Street Fighter™ 6 is out now, take to the streets and become a World Warrior! Milan (5 June 2023) – The wait is over! Since last Friday June 2, Capcom’s legendary fighting game franchise is back with the release of Street Fighter™ 6 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. street fighter 6 represents the next evolution of the series Street Fighter™ with a combination of innovations and unique content in the field of fighting games through three new game modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub. To celebrate the launch, Capcom has two new announcements in store: Buckler’s Boot Camp: This companion website Of street fighter 6 it is packed with features for the players to enjoy the game even more. Players can check their own and opponents’ stats, leaderboard placements, and club memberships.* Players can review a list of commands for each character’s moves, browse their costumes, and learn helpful playing tips right from the game developers. Players can also find information about in-game events, rewards, and other updates. Finally, when players need a break from fighting, they can play the new minigame called Pockest and train cute pixel art characters to turn them into Capcom fighters.

**Note: Avatar gear obtained through the Fighting Pass will only affect the avatar’s appearance and not the player’s attributes.

Source: CAPCOM