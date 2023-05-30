You can feel a good fighting game. There is a direct connection between your fingers and the complex series of kicks, jumps and punches on the screen. You feel every blow as if you were experiencing it yourself. Wonderful, when such a game is adjusted just right: you become the zone withdrawn.

You can guess: street fighter 6 is such a game. They’ve come a long way since the iconic first game hit arcades in 1987, but the fun of fighting is creator Capcom – despite flop Street Fighter 5 – do not forget.

For those who have been avoiding fighting games for years because it is difficult to press those endless series of buttons properly, this game is more accessible than ever: the ‘modern’ controls cleverly simplify the old pattern. Instead of pressing a series of buttons to use a special technique, you hold the right trigger in combination with a stick or another button. And are you Street Fighter-veteran, then just set the game back to ‘classic’.

Part six also adds the ‘Drive system’, which combines special techniques from previous games and links it to its own meter. If you use too many Drive techniques, the meter will empty and you will be less able to defend yourself. All in all, it results in a game in which you have a huge amount of possibilities and at the same time you never have any trouble mapping out a tactic. And yet: secret remains street fighter 6 one big game of rock-paper-scissors.

Something for everyone

Outside of the old-fashioned fighting modes in which you compete with one of the existing characters against another (or the computer). street fighter 6 put together a whole story mode. A world brimming with a creative, bizarre, entertaining optimism and good for dozens of hours of fun all by yourself.

The setup is simple: you put together your own fighter and then step into ‘Metro City’ for a meaningless but entertaining story. Gradually you can explore more and more of this bustling city, and yes, there is someone on every street corner who wants to have a fight. Often jovial and friendly; in the colorful world of street fighter 6 grab a beer together in the pub after a game of fighting. Fighting fraternizes.

Do you have a favorite character in battle mode? In the city itself you will meet figures such as Chun Li and Guile, who will love to teach you their favorite techniques. This way you slowly design a fighting style that suits you completely.

What else is there to say? street fighter 6 is just a nice total package with something for everyone, a game that you have to feel in your fingers. As befits a really good fighting game.