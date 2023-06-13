Could it be that people think that Street Fighter 6 Is it a PlayStation exclusive as it happened with the fifth installment of the saga? Or simply Xbox gamers have other types of games in mind. The point is that Street Fighter 6despite having a great release and enjoying excellent numbers in terms of sales, does not appear on the list of the 50 best-selling games on the Microsoft Store.

A user who calls himself Vertigo posted on the IconEra forums that the version of Street Fighter 6 for Xbox it was a resounding failure and shared the list of best-selling games through the Microsoft store, clarifying that, well, “it’s barely ten days after its launch.”

But it would be very strange if this changed. Ten days for a video game that generated so much anticipation and after the long wait of all the time that Capcom kept alive Street Fighter V they were for fighting game fans to pounce on the sixth edition of the franchise as soon as it appeared on the virtual store… unless they have all migrated to Sony’s console.

What is a fact is that Street Fighter 6 is not selling in Xbox. And this will definitely affect the reputation of the console with Japanese developers who, in themselves, are not known for releasing their games on Microsoft platforms.

Editor’s note: It bothered me that he didn’t go out SFV for Xbox, I played it on PC and I swear that SF6 I was going to run with the same luck, I want to think that many people still believe that the game is not available for Xbox. But it is very possible that the audience is simply another.