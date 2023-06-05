Street Fighter 6 is off to a strong start, and has clocked up a million players already following its launch weekend.
Capcom announced the player milestone via Twitter this morning, and celebrated the news with a piece of congratulatory artwork – which you can see above.
Total sales for the Street Fighter series to date have now exceeded 50m units, Capcom also said.
Street Fighter 6 launched worldwide last Friday, 2nd June, on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
Over the weekend, PC player figures shown via Steam revealed that Street Fighter 6 had achieved a player concurrent figure nearly double the best of its fighting genre rivals.
More players were playing Street Fighter 6 than had ever logged on concurrently to Mortal Kombat 11 or Tekken 7 – and by quite some margin.
Back in 2016, Capcom seemed more cautious when celebrating 1.4m sales of Street Fighter 5 – a figure achieved over the course of six weeks, rather than just a few days.
All in all, Street Fighter 6 appears to be doing the business for Capcom. It’s also a very good game in general – one that “rights the wrongs of its predecessor while dragging the famous fighting game franchise kicking and screaming into the modern era,” according to Eurogamer’s Street Fighter 6 review.
