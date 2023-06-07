Capcom has officially confirmed that street fighter 6 has sold more than one 1 million units. He had previously confirmed “1 million players” – that’s a similar number, but technically it wasn’t a sales confirmation. In addition, the Osaka company also confirmed that the saga is over 50 million units.

The announcement was shared via the Capcom official website and then rebounded on social networks, for example on Twitter.

Capcom describes the game as follows: “street fighter 6 represents the next evolution of the series and a new generation of fighting games, launched seven years after the previous title in the series. In addition to offering the pinnacle of the fighting game experience, the title includes new features such as World Tour mode, where players create an avatar and travel through the Street Fighter universe, and Battle Hub, where players can interact with each other. In addition, the game offers several controller input options that are suitable for both beginners and experienced players, and has improved audio accessibility settings to complement gameplay experiences without the use of visual information. By offering features for a diverse range of gamers, the title has gained widespread acceptance, driving sales to 1 million units worldwide.”

On the same page, Capcom also confirms its own commitment to esportswith the Capcom Pro Tour 2023 promising two million dollars in prize money, half of which will go to the champion: it will be the largest prize money ever for the Japanese company.

Street Fighter 6 is a success and even got a Perfect mark on Famitsu – that’s a remarkable achievement.