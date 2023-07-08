Capcom has announced that the total sales of Street Fighter 6 They have exceeded two million units worldwide. The Serie Street Fighter itself has exceeded 50 million cumulative sales. Street Fighter 6 launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, xbox-series and pc through Steam on June 2. The last time we heard about its sales, it had already surpassed one million units on June 7.

The first title in the series Street Fighter was released as an arcade game in 1987, followed by the hit Street Fighter II in 1991, which generated great excitement due to its innovative battle system. Even today, more than 35 years after the debut of Street Fighter, the series continues to enjoy immense popularity around the world, with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 50 million units worldwide. Additionally, in recent years, the series has increased its presence as a driving force in the esports fighting game genre.

Street Fighter 6 it represents the next evolution of the series and a new generation of fighting games, launching seven years after the previous title in the franchise. In addition to offering the pinnacle of fighting game experiences, the title boasts enhanced single-player features such as World Tour Mode, an immersive story mode where solo players journey through the universe of Street Fighter. Besides, Capcom undertook initiatives to appeal to a wide range of players, including the introduction of the Modern Control Type, a new control input option for players new to the series that allows them to execute special attacks with simple button combinations, leading to for title sales to exceed 2 million units Worldwide.

Besides, Capcom is working to drive sales growth by leveraging esports and plans to launch its tournament through the Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2023 in July, which is made up of a system of team owners from 9 companies and will have Street Fighter 6.

In addition, August will mark the beginning of the Capcom Pro Tour 2023which will offer a record prize money of $1 million dollars (approximately 17 million Mexican pesos) to the champion, with a total prize money for the tournament of more than $2 million dollars (approximately 34 million pesos).

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: Want even better news? Right now Street Fighter 6 It costs a lot less than it did when it was released, so if you were thinking about it, there’s no further deliberation, it’s time to get your hands on a copy.