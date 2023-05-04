Game Informer has posted a new gameplay videos dedicated to street fighter 6in this case to present the Fighting Ground mode which we will find in the last chapter of the Capcom fighting game series.

As you probably read in our last Street Fighter 6 test before the review, it is a “simplified” mode, where users can create their own setting and select different options regarding the scenario, the effects and the rules of the game. combat.

The control system focuses in this case on the flow of the action, thus putting aside complex key combinations and allowing us to perform the various moves with little inputwith the ability to share that combination with the community.

“Continuing the tradition of the forefather of the genre, this mode represents the pinnacle of fighting games. Thanks to its highly evolved combat system, you will be able to experience this incredible innovation for yourself”, reads the official Street Fighter 6 website regarding the Fighting Ground mode .

Now there is less than a month left for the game’s debut: the appointment is set for May 2 in the PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S versions.