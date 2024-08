During the pre-show of the gamescom 2024 this evening CAPCOM showed the gameplay trailer for Terry Bogardthe next DLC character coming to STREET FIGHTER 6coming from Fatal Fury Of SNK.

The exit of Terry is scheduled for next September 24th.

STREET FIGHTER 6 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Let’s see the trailer below.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – Terry Bogard gameplay trailer

Source: CAPCOM