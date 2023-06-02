There is no time that is not fulfilled and Street Fighter 6 has reached the market after several months of expectation on the part of the gamersdue to the embarrassing debut of its predecessor, which was not finished and took a long time to become a polished product with high quality standards.

Street Fighter 6 It broke that stigma and arrives with robust content that incorporates traditional elements, as well as a palette of colors and renewed settings that focus on current trends, seeking to attract a new audience, but also that of yesteryear.

The renewed logo caused quite a stir when the latest production of Capcomsince the classic typography used decades ago was omitted and they opted for something minimalist in order to position the brand in this way in the medium and long term.

Despite the good reviews that Street Fighter 6 has received both in the specialized press and in the community of players who tested its demo and beta, there is some criticism from the most loyal followers who have supported this intellectual property since its debut in the nineties.

An example of the above is that, although the open world and the different game modes work quite well, the subsystems of fights could be more efficient, while the music suffers from ups and downs in terms of quality and the ease of executing the powers with a couple of buttons, reduces the challenge that this type of command represented several decades ago.

The premiere of Street Fighter 6 It will represent great income for Capcom not only for the marketing of the software per se, but everything related to it, such as downloadable content, arcade-style controls and merchandising among which stands out clothing and various accessories, to name a few.

What has turned into bad news is the departure of Kazuhiro Tsuchiyaproducer of Street Fighter 6 and the saga Megamanwho since 2018 had announced his intentions to work on a new project that could respond to the nickname of Taisen.

It is feasible that Mr. Tsuchiya will be signed by the Chinese giant NetEasean investment fund that has already acquired the studios of QuanticDream and Grasshopper Manufacture. This eventual maneuver would not jeopardize the future plans of Street Fighter 6 since the action route has already been drawn up in advance.

Capcom has once again done an exceptional job with one of its star franchises and true to its style, it has managed to capitalize on the power of the brand with accessible gameplay and an urban and inclusive environment adapted to current market trends, where there will always be room for public hard core and the new gamers.