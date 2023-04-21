Street Fighter 6 is due out in June on PC and consoles, but Capcom has released a free demo on PS5 and PS4 to try out the game first. The same demo will be available on Xbox Series and PC on April 26. In the trial version it will be possible to test the single player in the World Tour mode, and also to build an avatar which can then be transferred to the full game. In the latest announcements related to the Capcom fighting game, we find out that four additional characters will be released as DLC during the first year, including Rashid and Ed from Street Fighter V and the classic Akuma. In the showcase Capcom also explained how the game’s World Tour has real role-playing elements, with skill points to be spent to unlock special moves and new techniques. Also, the player’s avatar will be able to be used in online battles.