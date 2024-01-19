CAPCOM has announced the release window for 's next DLC character STREET FIGHTER 6. It's about Andand will be available from the month of February. The new character is included in the Deluxe and Ultimate Editionas well as in the first Season Pass.

Before leaving you with the teaser trailer for Ed, we remind you that STREET FIGHTER 6 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – Ed teaser trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu