Street Fighter 6 will soon expand its fighting roster with the upcoming arrival of Andnew additional character who will show up in DLC, as shown in his teaser trailer which also announces the release date.
Ed, the “bad boy of boxing with psychic powers”, as he is rather curiously defined, but also equipped with a heart, at least from the official description, “is almost ready to show you how he represents a rather defined image of strength”.
A rather convoluted presentation for a character who actually seems to have some peculiar characteristics.
It is a fighter specialized in boxingtherefore his fists are his main characteristic, but he also does not disdain some special techniques also given by the psychic powers that distinguish him from others.
A return from previous chapters
And he first appeared in Street Fighter IV as a non-playable character, and then became playable during Season 2 of Street Fighter V.
He is connected to Balrog, but is then captured by Shadaloo to become a possible replacement body for M. Bison, given his great potential in terms of physical combat and psychic powers.
In Street Fighter 6, Ed retains his signature quiff hair as well as several other signature features, from his fighting style to his overall aesthetic. And it can be obtained for free by owners of the Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition of Street Fighter 6.
It also falls within the Year 1 Character Pass, or it can be purchased separately as separate DLC. The launch is scheduled for February 2024, waiting to know the precise day for the release of Ed. We have seen that the game recently surpassed a new sales record.
