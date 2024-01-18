Street Fighter 6 will soon expand its fighting roster with the upcoming arrival of Andnew additional character who will show up in DLC, as shown in his teaser trailer which also announces the release date.

Ed, the “bad boy of boxing with psychic powers”, as he is rather curiously defined, but also equipped with a heart, at least from the official description, “is almost ready to show you how he represents a rather defined image of strength”.

A rather convoluted presentation for a character who actually seems to have some peculiar characteristics.

It is a fighter specialized in boxingtherefore his fists are his main characteristic, but he also does not disdain some special techniques also given by the psychic powers that distinguish him from others.