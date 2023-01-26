Capcom has released a new video Of street fighter 6 in which it shows a fierce fight between Blanka and JP, two of the characters that will be included in the game immediately. The scenario on which the fight takes place is that of Blanka, which takes up the iconic one from Street Fighter 2.

As you can see, practically all of the two characters are shown techniquesboth normal ones, some combos, and special attacks.

Can’t say that Capcom I’m not trying to clearly explain what Street Fighter 6 will be like to players given the large number of videos posted so far. Let’s say that it remains only to evaluate the overall quality, apparently very high. So far the communication has been anything but discreet. All the better, since it is a title with a highly competitive nature.

Let’s read the official description:

Here comes the new challenger of Capcom! Street Fighter™ 6 launches worldwide on June 2, 2023 and represents the next evolution of the series.

Powered by RE ENGINE, Capcom’s proprietary graphics engine, the Street Fighter 6 experience spans three distinct game modes: World Tour, Fighting Ground and Battle Hub.

A diverse roster of 18 wrestlers

Take on the role of legendary fighters and new promises such as Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Kimberly and many others in this latest edition, where each character is characterized by new and surprising makeovers and exciting cinematic sequences.

Dominate the Fighting Ground

Street Fighter 6 offers a highly evolved combat system with three types of controls – Classic, Modern and Dynamic – that allow you to start playing quickly according to your skill level.

The new real-time commentary feature adds all the hype of a competitive match, as well as easy-to-understand explanations of the game. The Drive Indicator is a new resource management system. Use it wisely to achieve victory.

Explore the streets on the World Tour

Discover the meaning of the force in the World Tour, an immersive single player story mode. Create your avatar and explore Metro City and beyond. Meet masters who will take you under their wing and teach you their style and techniques.

Search for rivals in the Battle Hub

The Battle Hub is a key mode in Street Fighter 6 where players can come together, communicate and grow stronger together. Use your avatar created in the World Tour to play Battle Hub cabinets and challenge other players, or visit the Arcade to play some of Capcom’s classic arcade games.

Your path to becoming a legendary fighter starts here.