A few days after the launch of street fighter 6Capcom has updated the Steam page of the PC version confirming that it will be protected by Denuvo. According to the Steam DB database changelog, the anti-tamper was added on May 30, 2023, or the day before yesterday, and therefore few have had the opportunity to notice this change.

For those unfamiliar with PC gaming, Denuvo is a DRM that has the task of preventing the circulation of pirated copies, albeit temporarily, given that any protection is “broken” sooner or later. However, it is widely used among AAA productions because it still manages to protect sales at launch and in the days or weeks immediately following, the notoriously most profitable period of a game’s commercial cycle.

However, Denuvo is frowned upon by most players, as it has proven itself on several occasions detrimental to performance of games. To stay at Capcom, one of the most striking cases was that of Resident Evil Village. The good news is that in several cases the publishers decide to remove it a few weeks or months after its release and the Japanese company is also one of these.

That said, the implementation of Denuvo for Street Fighter 6 shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as numerous Capcom games have used it in the past. However the fact that it was confirmed a few days after launch it could make those who may have pre-purchased it in recent times turn up their noses.

We remind you that Street Fighter 6 will debut on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S from tomorrow, Thursday June 2, 2023. On the pages of Multiplayer.it you will find our review of the Capcom fighting game.