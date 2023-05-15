street fighter 6 has come under the magnifying glass of Digital Foundrywhich made an interesting analyses how the Capcom fighting game demo runs on PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro and Xbox Series X|S.

Pending the just announced open beta test, Street Fighter 6 aims to maintain a target of 60fps on consoles, but how exactly does it do it on machines like the former Sony flagship and the less powerful version of the new Xbox?

It starts first from resolutionwhich on PS5 is equal to real 2160p while it drops to 1080p on PS4 and 1440p on PS4 Pro, although in all cases the expedient of a dynamic scaler is used which modifies the pixel count based on instantaneous needs in order to keep stable the fluidity of the gameplay.

Of course, the quality of the assets also changes depending on the hardware, but the problem lies more than anything else in the new World Tour mode, the one in which we can use avatars of our own creation and which allows us to fight within alternative scenarios: in that case performance, especially on previous generation consoles, leaves much to be desired.

Will Capcom be able to solve these drawbacks in view of the now imminent launch? We’ll find out starting next June 2, when the fighting game will make its debut on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S. By the way, have you read our latest Street Fighter 6 review?