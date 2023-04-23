The demo of street fighter 6 is the protagonist of an interesting comparison videos made by ElAnalistaDeBits, in which the versions PS5, PS4 and PS4 Pro are placed next to each other. So how does the Capcom fighting game run on Sony platforms?

Apparently the hardware of the three consoles is exploited in a progressive way: on PlayStation 5 we have a resolution of 2160p at 60 fps, which go down to 1440p at 60 fps on PS4 Pro and then at 1080p and 60 fps on PS4, but the differences they don’t boil down to simple pixel counting.

In fact, the many contents of Street Fighter 6 presented in the last showcase boast a whole series of on PS5 technical improvements in terms of textures, shadows, ambient occlusion, reflections, motion blur, physics and anti-aliasing.

Similarly, the current Sony flagship guarantees a consistent frame rate even during the exploratory phases of the World Tour mode, a juncture in which instead PS4 and PS4 Pro suffer from some uncertainty. The base version of the console also features worse anti-aliasing and ambient occlusion.

That said, the launch of Street Fighter 6, set for June 2, is still a little away, and the hope is that the developers will be able to further refine the experience on all platforms.