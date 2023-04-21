A demos playable of street fighter 6 and now available on PS5 and PS4but this is not exclusive content for the Sony platform: it will also arrive on PC and Xbox Series X | S starting at 21.00 on April 26, Capcom announced.

Presented during the Street Fighter 6 Showcase which was held last night, the demo of the eagerly awaited fighting game will allow learn the basic mechanics of combat within the Tutorial and to experiment with some techniques and styles in the Character Guide.

Two i personages available in this case: Ryu and Luke, that is the classic protagonist of the series and one of his most recent expressions, which it is no coincidence that we saw facing each other in the context of the Street Fighter 6 announcement teaser trailer, just over a year ago.

It’s not over, however: the demo will also allow you to get a taste of the World Tour and, in particular, of theavatar creation editorwith the ability to transfer your creations to the full version of Street Fighter 6.

The appointment with theexit of the game, as you know, is set for next June 2 in the PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S versions. For more details, we tested the Street Fighter 6 closed beta last October.