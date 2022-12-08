One of the most anticipated games of 2023, at least for the community that loves fighting video games, is Street Fighter 6. The only thing we know about this release of Capcom is that the title will be released in the summer of 2023, but when?

Until now, Capcom only revealed the fighters, also a couple of beta phases and the system with which the combat experience will work, but nothing more.

Now, according to information available through the PlayStation Store, it is revealed that the release date of Street Fighter 6 will be June 2, 2023. This appears in a sale section of the game which will have a standard, deluxe version and ultimate.

Source: PlayStation Store

It is worth noting that the date of the June 2 falls during E3 2023 and also a couple of months before EVO 2023. It seems like a tight date for the tournament, which sounds a bit logical for player preparation, but for that we have various betas and so on.

When does the second beta of Street Fighter 6 start?´

A second beta is coming for Street Fighter 6, the point is that, unlike the first, here players will require a Capcom ID since in the previous one, the codes for this test were being sold online.

Now, to get a pass for the SF6 beta it is necessary to go through a previous registration and be very lucky. If you already have access, congratulations, you can continue playing without problems when the second period starts.

If you want to participate, register in the following link. Whatever comes, it will be mere luck.

