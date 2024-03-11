













One of the biggest absences from the base cast of Street Fighter 6 fighters was Akuma. This legendary fighter who made his first appearance in Super Street Fighter II Turbo Now he will be in the latest installment of Capcom's fighting game as a downloadable character.

That's right, Akuma was confirmed by Capcom as the next spring DLC ​​for Street Fighter 6. What we must not lose sight of is that it is a very particular version of the owner of the famous Messatsu Haddou.

During the teaser we see how the one known in Japan as Gouki is in a cave, one very similar to the one we saw in SF Alpha. There we see him training in front of a huge Buddha until he is about to knock it down with his version of Shoryuken.

Source: Capcom

Likewise, the base design of this fighter presents him as one who is already old, since he already has a huge white beard and his hair is completely gray.

Street Fighter 6 will have more tournaments, content for the second year and much more

In addition to appreciating the teaser that revealed the presence AkumaCapcom also revealed new information about Street Fighter 6 that will surely interest you.

Source: Capcom

First of all, There is a battle pass dedicated to Mega Man which comes with a lot of content and rewards related to the iconic blue bomber. There is also an event where players can vote for their favorite game in the series.

It was also revealed that in Capcom Cup

