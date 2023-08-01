A recent tournament Of street fighter 6 hosted, by accident, a particular curtain in which a nude mods by Chun-Li dominated the scene for a few seconds before the match came blocked and the change removed in order to continue.
It is not clear how it went, but evidently one of the two players had forgotten the nude mod of Chun-Li activetherefore the oriental fighter showed herself totally naked at the start of a match against Kimberly.
The issue is not at all regular, which prompted the organizers to block the match and restart the tournament only after the removal of the software modification in question, which evidently remained active due to an oversight or a desire to play a joke.
The nude mod skit in Street Fighter 6
The video it was obviously taped and is now being rebroadcast from various sources, as evidenced by the tweet below from Nicholas Deorio, which is clearly NSFW due to the nudity in it.
Note that the two commentators they were unable to hold back their laughter at the start of the match, with the particular surprise reserved for the bystanders by the character’s particular outfit: “that’s a really very interesting Chun-Li costume”, said one of the two while the mod was deactivated .
In fact, the female fighters of Street Fighter have been the favorite subjects of modders for years for elaborations of this type and, on the other hand, the charm of these is also often exploited by Capcom, as we have seen in the case of the official volume on costumes from bath.
