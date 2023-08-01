A recent tournament Of street fighter 6 hosted, by accident, a particular curtain in which a nude mods by Chun-Li dominated the scene for a few seconds before the match came blocked and the change removed in order to continue.

It is not clear how it went, but evidently one of the two players had forgotten the nude mod of Chun-Li activetherefore the oriental fighter showed herself totally naked at the start of a match against Kimberly.

The issue is not at all regular, which prompted the organizers to block the match and restart the tournament only after the removal of the software modification in question, which evidently remained active due to an oversight or a desire to play a joke.