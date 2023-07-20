CAPCOM announces a new collaboration that will see the creation of a Hip Hop music album inspired by STREET FIGHTER 6. The album will be made thanks to the collaboration with two important brands in the sector, NERDS Clothing and Steel Sessionsand will be released on all digital platforms dedicated to music throughout the year. A physical version of the disc will be released in late 2023 exclusively in the United States.

Let’s find out more details on this new collaboration together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Street Fighter™ celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Hip Hop genre with an original soundtrack from Hip Hop artists and producers

Milan (20 July 2023) – To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop in August, Street Fighter™ collaborates with NERDS Clothing and with the platinum record producer Steel Sessions to bring together top hip-hop artists and release an original soundtrack, featuring hand-picked songs inspired by the sights, sounds and action of the hip-hop franchise Street Fighter. The album – “Street Fighter™ 6 x NERDS Clothing presents Steel Sessions” – will be available globally later this year on all major digital streaming platforms and is inspired by the recent landmark launch of street fighter 6, now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. The physical release is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023 and will be available only in the United States.

Artists involved in this epic release include Benny the Butcher/Black Soprano Family, Royce da 5’9″, Dave East, Papoose, Sheek Louch, Styles P, Grafh, Smoke DZA, plus more to be announced at a later date.

Renowned New York MC Dave East commented on the upcoming release: “Hip hop e Street Fighter they go hand in hand. Bringing all these hip hop artists together to celebrate the history of music together with the legendary fighting game was an incredible experience”.

NERDS Clothing CEO and Creative Director Eric Medina added: “Gaming and hip hop continue to play a huge role in our professional and personal lives. We are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with our talented brothers at Steel Sessions and make a project that pays homage to hip hop and the franchise of Street Fighter“.

The current track listing is below, with additional tracks to be announced prior to the album’s release:

“Street Fighting” Artist: Dave East Producers: Buda & Grandz, Mike Kuz, Big Len, Suave, Rondon, Looisey & MacShooter

“Perfect” Artist: Black Soprano Family: Benny the Butcher, Heem, & Rick Hyde Producer: Buda & Grandz & Ky Miller

“Blood On Me” Artist: D-Block Producer: Buda & Grandz & Ky Miller

“Final Boss” Artist: Smoke DZA Producers: Suave, Big Len, Buda & Grandz & Ky Miller

“Already Up” Artist: Royce da 5’9″ & Courtney Bell Producers: Big Len, Suave, Mike Kuz, Buda & Grandz

“Power” Artist: Grafh Producers: Mike Kuz, Rondon, Buda & Grandz



The franchise of Street Fighter is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary and has long had a close connection with hip hop music and culture, which is featured prominently in the latest release of street fighter 6which has just surpassed two million copies sold since its launch.