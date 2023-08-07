Capcom announced during EVO several new features for street fighter 6, including several fighters that will come in DLC. Among the contents dedicated to the latest home fighting game, however, there is also a collaboration with a notorious brand, which will also soon return to the cinema: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The collaboration is upon us, and this content will be available from tomorrow 8 August. But what exactly is it about? This new content isn’t about playable characters, it’s about gods cosmeticsfrom the skinsfrom the emotes and so on, which you can use within the Battle Hub and World Tour mode.

Of course there will be other goodies scattered throughout the game as well, and some of which you can interact with. If you want to see some of this content, we offer you the video dedicated to the collaboration.

We remind you that Street Fighter 6 is currently available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PC.