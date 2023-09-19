This is a long one gameplay footage in which the character’s fighting techniques are explained in detail, with several practical examples. Let’s see it:

Capcom has released the video guide complete of AKI the second downloadable character from Street Fighter 6 releasing September 27, 2023. It is included in the Deluxe Edition and the Year 1 Character Pass.

So if you want to get ahead of the curve, now you have a good way to do it. As already explained several times, AKI is a new character in the Street Fighter series. She is the disciple of FANG, seen in Street Fighter 5, from whom she learned techniques based on the use of poison and also the ellipses. It must be said that she is also much more sinuous and pungent, as well as in her charming way.

In the World Tour mode of Street Fighter 6, players will be able to discover the reasons that brought AKI together with the Shadaloo organization.

As already reported, in combat AKI is characterized by rapids combos with punches and kicks, seasoned with a lot of poison. His favorite weapon is chain nails, decidedly insidious, but he doesn’t mind creating bubbles and pools of poison, with which to season the corpses of his enemies.

Finally, we remind you that AKI is the second downloadable character of Street Fighter 6, following Rashid by a few weeks. After her will come Ed (autumn 2023) and Akuma (spring 2024).