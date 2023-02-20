The next capcom cupscheduled for this summer with a world tour that will continue until 2024, offers a prize pool of well two million dollars. Of these, one million will go to the final winner.

The huge grand prize of the event was confirmed at the end of Capcom Cup IX which ended recently, after a week of clashes between various e-sportsmen. With a prize pool of two million dollars it is clear that even the best “losers” will be able to take home a good amount of money.

This move will certainly help Capcom make Street Fighter 6 even more interesting for many fans and professional players around the world. We remind you that the game will be available from June 2, 2023while the Capcom Cup has no precise date other than “summer”.

We remind you that we have already had the opportunity to try Street Fighter 6 and we explained that “with a very fun combat system with enormous potential, an exceptional netcode to say the least, and a roster that already left us speechless at the very beginning, Street Fighter 6 seems to have what it takes to be one of the best Street Fighter ever, if not the best. This closed beta has exceeded all our expectations, constantly surprising us and making us salivate for everything that comes next. get a game with such a solid foundation wrong, Capcom should make huge mistakes in the coming months, and we honestly don’t believe it will happen. Fans of Street Fighter and fighting games all, get ready.”