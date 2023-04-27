street fighter 6 was the focus of an interview with the director of CapcomHaruhiro Tsujimoto, by the Japanese magazine Famitsu, from which the prediction of potential 10 million copies sold for the game and a few more details, including a couple of video rely on Twitter.

According to Tsujimoto, the goal of 10 million copies would be within the reach of Street Fighter 6, considering that Street Fighter V has reached over 7 million copies in its long life cycle. Considering that this chapter should count on even greater support, as well as a certain push on eSports and content innovations that can open it up to a new audiencethe idea of ​​reaching 10 million is not unrealistic.

Furthermore, Street Fighter 6 will also be released on Xbox Series X|S, while the previous chapter had completely avoided Microsoft consoles due to the exclusive agreements signed with Sony, another aspect that could allow a further expansion of the audience, also considering that the multiplayer will exploit the cross playas confirmed by Tsujimoto.

This idea of ​​cross-play is particularly rooted in Capcom, so much so that a large part of the work carried out following the beta was precisely focused on ensuring that cross-platform multiplayer worked properly, another element that suggests the desire to build a large community . For the occasion, a couple of videos have emerged through the official Street Fighter account on Twitter, while we remind you that the demo has also been available on Xbox and PC since yesterday, after the release on PS4 and PS5.