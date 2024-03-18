In addition to the innovations regarding the gameplay, Street Fighter 6 has also introduced several innovations to the historical roster of the series, also applying some interesting ones aesthetic variations and techniques of notable importance even to well-established characters.

The launch of Street Fighter 6 has given new life to the series also in other situations in addition to the video game one, as this new one also demonstrates Cammy cosplay from enjinight which proves truly perfect in reproducing the renewed version in this chapter.

The renewed English fighter

One of these is Cammy, a favorite of most fans from her first introduction in Super Street Fighter II to today. In this case, the British Royal Army fighter returns with a decidedly different look in Street Fighter 6, but still in remarkable shape.

The new Cammy has a costume more casual, demonstrating clothing that is certainly more “normal” than the microsuit of the past but which certainly does not reduce its charm. The reproduction of enjinight is truly remarkable, both in terms of clothing and also hairstyle and general makeup.

You can therefore see the original look in other reinterpretations such as the Cammy cosplay by missbrisolo from some time ago in the classic version and or that of Alice Delish which definitely aims more at “cuteness”.