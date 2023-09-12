True classic Street Fighterwith the new chapter the British fighter has undergone a notable redesign, which is fully captured by this new one Cammy cosplay from disharmoniousreally well executed.
As we have seen, Street Fighter 6 has introduced several new features to the historical roster of the series, with some aesthetic variations and techniques of notable importance even to characters who have remained almost unchanged for decades.
One of these is Cammy, a true favorite of most fans from her first introduction in Super Street Fighter II to today. The British Royal Army fighter returns with a decidedly different look in Street Fighter 6, but still in great shape.
The new Cammy
The new Cammy has a I wait more sporty and casual, with clothing that is certainly more “normal” than the microsuit of the past but which still allows you to admire the fighter’s physical form and which could also be functional for combat.
The reconstruction carried out by disharmonica is truly remarkable, both in terms of clothing and also the hairstyle and general make-up.
For comparison, you can see the original look in other reinterpretations such as the Cammy cosplay by missbrisolo from some time ago in the classic version and or that of Alice Delish which definitely aims more at “cuteness”.
