Street Fighter 6 introduced several new features to the historical roster of the series, also applying some interesting ones aesthetic variations and techniques of notable importance even to well-established characters.

With the release of Street Fighter 6 Some historical characters from the series also come back into fashion in various situations, as this new one also demonstrates Cammy cosplay from peachmilky_ truly perfect in reproducing the renewed version in this chapter.

The new Cammy from peachmilky_

One of these is Cammy, a favorite of most fans from her first introduction in Super Street Fighter II to today. In this case, the British Royal Army fighter returns with a decidedly different look in Street Fighter 6, but still in remarkable shape.

The new Cammy has a costume more casual, demonstrating clothing that is certainly more “normal” than the microsuit of the past but which certainly does not reduce its charm. The reproduction of peachmilky_ is truly remarkable, both in terms of clothing and also the hairstyle and general makeup.

You can therefore see the original look in other reinterpretations such as the Cammy cosplay by missbrisolo from some time ago in the classic version and or that of Alice Delish which definitely aims more at “cuteness”.