Capcom announced that Street Fighter 6 it oversold 3 million units worldwide (data updated as of January 3, 2024). Street Fighter 6 was released in June 2023, seven years after the previous title in the franchise: the result was therefore achieved in about seven months.

In the soil announced on the official websiteCapcom explains that it has worked “to capture greater interest and attention for the title with continuous content updates, including extensive collaborations, additional characters and costumes (such as additional “Outfit 3″ character costumes), which have helped make grow Street Fighter 6 sales beyond 3 million units globally.”

“Also, Street Fighter 6 received the critical acclaim and was recognized as the best fighting game of the year, winning the Best Fighting Game Award at The Game Awards 2023, one of the largest awards ceremonies globally, which recognizes the annual achievements of video games and their creators through a mixed vote of international newspapers and fans of the game.”

“Capcom remains firmly committed to meeting the expectations of all gamers by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities to create highly entertaining gaming experiences.”