The news was given through the official social networks of Street Fighter 6. With a decorative image, Capcom thanked the million players who have already joined their exciting battles.. It seems that this installment could be one of the most successful in the entire franchise.

In addition to announcing the number of players already in the title, they shared another interesting fact. With the sales so far of this entry, the saga has already reached 50 million copies sold. Perhaps in a few months they will inform us how much more this number rose with the sixth installment.

It should be noted that so far the rating by the public and critics is quite positive. Many say that it is a great return to form for the franchise that also offers a variety of options to enjoy it. Will they join the number of Street Fighter 6 players?

What is Street Fighter 6?

Street Fighter 6 is the most recent installment of the renowned Capcom fighting game saga. Here players can engage in highly active and colorful combat, controlling a series of memorable characters. Like the classics Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and Blanka, to name a few.

Source: Capcom.

It also comes with a great offer in terms of content. After all, it has a story mode, an engaging online mode, a hub to find other players, and even a character creator.. If you were interested, you can already get it for PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox Series X / S. Are you fans of fighting games?

